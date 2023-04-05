Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

OVV opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $45,185,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after buying an additional 867,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

