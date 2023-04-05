Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.94.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

