Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,105 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:C opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

