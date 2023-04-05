Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,587,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,824,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 5.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $168.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

