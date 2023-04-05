Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

