Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

