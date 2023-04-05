Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diodes by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Diodes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

