Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.
NASDAQ CROX opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.
