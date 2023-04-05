Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $135.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $143.59.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
