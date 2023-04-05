Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

