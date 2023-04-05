Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $870,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

