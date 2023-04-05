Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $230.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average of $210.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $370.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

