PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PPG Industries traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 11786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $410,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

