5,618 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
