Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.