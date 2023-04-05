Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,608 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

