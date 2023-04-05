iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.9% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $459.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.