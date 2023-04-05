Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,043 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

