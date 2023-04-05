Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

