Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:NZAC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:NZAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $240.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

