iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $459.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.