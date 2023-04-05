Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 429,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

