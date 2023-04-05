Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 25,959.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

