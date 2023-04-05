3,540 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

