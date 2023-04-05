Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.