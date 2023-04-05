Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.90. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $30.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.
Albemarle Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.90. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.
Insider Activity at Albemarle
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
