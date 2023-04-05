Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.90. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $30.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.90. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.