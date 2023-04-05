Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,705 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.