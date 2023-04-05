SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

