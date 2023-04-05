Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $451,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

