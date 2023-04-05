FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reduced by Analyst

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $8.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.09. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

