Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

