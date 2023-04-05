Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $506.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
