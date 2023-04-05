Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COMB opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

