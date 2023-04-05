Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter.

DSTL stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

