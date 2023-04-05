Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pure Storage, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

PSTG opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $90,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,678,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

