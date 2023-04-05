Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

