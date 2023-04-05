Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $14.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.08. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 171,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

