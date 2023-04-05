Analysts Offer Predictions for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADVM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Get Rating

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

