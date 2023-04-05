iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,580,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,738,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

