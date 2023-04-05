Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 154,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.