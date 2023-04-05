Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

