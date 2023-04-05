Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

