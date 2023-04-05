iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

