Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,773 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

