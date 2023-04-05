Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.