FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Reduced by Analyst

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
Shaw Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
