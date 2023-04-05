Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,870 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,070 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

