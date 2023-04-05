Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,826 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

