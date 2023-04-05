Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,722 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

