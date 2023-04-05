Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,950 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $503.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

